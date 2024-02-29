Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fight involving two men outside the Lockside pub in Victoria Square, escalated and led to more people getting involved in the altercation, including some trying to break things up but also leading to other smaller fights.

Officers investigating the disorder, which broke out around 2.25am on Sunday, January 28 have now released CCTV images of three people they would like to identify and speak to in connection with the incident.

One of the men officers want to speak to is white, of slim build, with light coloured short hair.

Police want to speak to these people. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He was wearing a black coat with a black gilet over the top, black joggers with grey panels on the side, and black trainers.

A second man is white and of tall build.

He was wearing light blue jeans, grey trainers with a white sole, a bright red jumper with a hood, with a black gilet over the top.

He was also wearing a bag across his body.

PC Aaron Hill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We know there was a large amount of people in the area when this disorder broke out and we would urge anyone who recognises the individuals pictured to please come forward.