Worksop woman with previous convictions for attacking police spat in female cop’s face

Police were called after an "intoxicated and upset" Patricia Shaw was said to have assaulted someone following a verbal argument on February 10, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

She became obstructive and refused to get up from the sofa, and after she was handcuffed and taken outside she turned around and spat.

In a statement the officer described it as "a disgusting action" and said she didn't deserve to be assaulted while doing her job

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Shaw, aged 50, refused to be interviewed but admitted she shouldn't have done it and it wasn't intentional when she spoke to officers at her cell door.

The court heard she has six previous convictions for 15 offences including assaulting emergency workers in July and September 2021.

She was last in trouble in January 2022 when she was convicted of battery, racially-aggravated common assault and assaulting an emergency worker.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said: “She accepts her record is an aggravating factor and one that is likely to push it past the custody threshold.”

But he hoped any jail sentence could be suspended because there is a realistic prospect of her rehabilitation.

He said she was remorseful and her offending is linked to alcohol misuse and she has been dependent on drink in the past.

Shaw turned to alcohol nearly 20 years ago, Mr Higginbotham said, adding that she fled domestic violence in 2020.

He said a gap in her offending history shows she can be rehabilitated and she is due to attend her GP for a mental health assessment.

Shaw, aged 50, of Church Walk, Worksop, admitted assaulting an emergency worker when she appeared at Mansfield

She received a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and an alcohol treatment programme for six months. She must pay £150 compensation instead of the statutory surcharge or costs.