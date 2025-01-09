Police CCTV appeal following Retford shop theft
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers attended Home Bargains, in Moorgate following reports the store had been targeted by shoplifters.
A man and woman posing as shoppers visited the store, around 2.50pm on December 16, before filling a bag with items.
More than £200 worth of clothing, washing products and other items were taken from the shelves, without any payment being offered.
Shop staff spotted the theft taking place and managed to retrieve the bag full of items, although the two suspects managed to get away.
Officers investigating the theft have now released an image of two people they’d like to question about the incident.
PC Carl Forman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’d urge the people in this photo to make themselves known to us, or for anyone who recognises them to please get in touch.
“This is so we can ask them some questions about this incident and they can share any information they have that could assist our inquiries.
“Any information can be reported to the police by calling us on 101, quoting incident 404 of 16 December 2024, or shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”