Worksop man harassed ex-partner for ELEVENTH time with birthday card
Daniel Butterfield was uncooperative with police when he was arrested after delivering a birthday card and present to her address on Carlton Road, on August 21, last year.
“On the face of it it may seem relatively minor,” said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard. “But this is the eleventh breach of the order and I think that speaks volumes.”
She said the relationship ended in 2018 and Butterfield was banned from contacting his ex for five years in 2022, after he was convicted of harassing her.
He was jailed in August 2022, and again in March 2023, for ignoring the order, and was on post-sentence supervision at the time of the latest offence.
Frank Sheeran, mitigating, said Butterfield deserved credit for his guilty plea and realises he made an error.
“For the first time in a long time he has a job,” he said. “He is undertaking a domestic abuse course. He is clean from drugs.”
He suggested magistrates could give him another chance by suspending a custodial sentence as he has been sent to prison the last few times.
Butterfield, aged 36, of Boughton Road, Rhodesia, Worksop, admitted harassment - breach of a restraining order, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.
He received a six month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with ten rehabilitation days.
The presiding magistrate told him: “If you breach another one you will be going to custody.”
He was also ordered to pay £154 surcharge and £85 costs.