Police arrest man in village with ‘large collection of electronic items’ linked to spate of burglaries
Officers arrested a man fter he was caught with a large amount of items believed to have been stolen in a series of burglaries.
Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Clowne safer neighbourhood team arrested the man in the village on December 21.
An team spokesman said: “Upon his arrest, an unusually large collection of electronic and high-value items were found on his person.
“We have been investigating a spate of recent burglaries and believe the items may be linked to these.”
The items recovered include:
Smart watch with charging base;
Laptop/tablet with speakers in padded case;
Tablet with keyboard;
Stylus pen;
Wireless earbuds;
Xbox wireless controller in case with charging base;
Large laptop with speakers;
Nintendo Switch in padded case.
Police have deliberately kept the descriptions generic to avoid false claims for the items and said many have serial numbers on them, which will be required to assist in proving ownership.
Contact PC Tom Warsop at [email protected], quoting reference number 22000746361.