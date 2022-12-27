Police arrest man in village with ‘large collection of electronic items’ linked to spate of burglaries

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Clowne safer neighbourhood team arrested the man in the village on December 21.

An team spokesman said: “Upon his arrest, an unusually large collection of electronic and high-value items were found on his person.

“We have been investigating a spate of recent burglaries and believe the items may be linked to these.”

The man was arrested earlier this week and the stash of items found by officers.

The items recovered include:

Smart watch with charging base;

Laptop/tablet with speakers in padded case;

Tablet with keyboard;

Stylus pen;

Wireless earbuds;

Xbox wireless controller in case with charging base;

Large laptop with speakers;

Nintendo Switch in padded case.

Police have deliberately kept the descriptions generic to avoid false claims for the items and said many have serial numbers on them, which will be required to assist in proving ownership.