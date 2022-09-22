News you can trust since 1895

Police appeal for information following a burglary at a house in Clowne

Police officers are appealing for information following a house burglary in Clowne.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 3:19 pm

A house on Brookhill, Clowne, was broken into sometime between 4.30pm on August 18, and 8am on August 19.

A number of items were stolen during the incident, including a quantity of jewellery, a gaming PC, PlayStation 4 and games, and an Apple watch.

Derbyshire Police officers have shared images of some of the stolen items, and some similar to those stolen, in the hope that someone may have seen them for sale locally or have information about them.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Derbyshire Police in the following ways, quoting crime reference number 22*481950.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Officers have released images of some stolen items after a burglary at a house on Brookhill, Clowne.

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.