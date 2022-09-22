Teenage boy ‘going to be alright’ after being involved in a collision in Worksop

Emergency services were called to Radford Street, Worksop, at 5.39pm yesterday following a collision involving an electric bicycle and a car.

A number of residents saw an air ambulance in attendance, and Radford Street remained closed for some time after the incident.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment. A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said his injuries are ‘not believed to be life threatening or life altering’.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital yesterday after a collision on Radford Street, Worksop.

One man on Facebook said: “He is going to be alright.”