News you can trust since 1895

Teenage boy ‘going to be alright’ after being involved in a collision in Worksop

A teenage boy was taken to hospital yesterday after being involved in a road traffic collision in Worksop.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 12:21 pm

Emergency services were called to Radford Street, Worksop, at 5.39pm yesterday following a collision involving an electric bicycle and a car.

A number of residents saw an air ambulance in attendance, and Radford Street remained closed for some time after the incident.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment. A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said his injuries are ‘not believed to be life threatening or life altering’.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital yesterday after a collision on Radford Street, Worksop.

Most Popular

One man on Facebook said: “He is going to be alright.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call 101 quoting incident 565 of September 21, 2022.

Read More

Read More
New £17m custody suite a ‘significant’ benefit to Nottinghamshire Police
WorksopEmergency servicesFacebook