Teenage boy ‘going to be alright’ after being involved in a collision in Worksop
A teenage boy was taken to hospital yesterday after being involved in a road traffic collision in Worksop.
Emergency services were called to Radford Street, Worksop, at 5.39pm yesterday following a collision involving an electric bicycle and a car.
A number of residents saw an air ambulance in attendance, and Radford Street remained closed for some time after the incident.
A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment. A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said his injuries are ‘not believed to be life threatening or life altering’.
One man on Facebook said: “He is going to be alright.”
Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call 101 quoting incident 565 of September 21, 2022.