Plans to erect 12m CCTV mast to combat anti-social behaviour on Worksop park

The application for the new appliance at the Bracebridge Recreation Ground in Priorswell Road has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council planners by another authority department.

An application form states that the authority has been working closely with the Office for the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry on the plans.

The new CCTV cameras would be funded as part of Nottinghamshire Police’s Safer Streets initiative.

Bracebridge Recreation Ground seen from Priorswell Road

The application states that nuisance quad biking and other anti-social behaviour on the park has been highlighted by local residents in the area.

Plans show that the mast would be centrally located on the recreation ground to ensure full coverage of the area to identify offenders and also to act as a deterrent.