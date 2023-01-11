We have gathered the Worksop and Bassetlaw area infant and junior schools which have been rated from ‘outstanding’ to ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted inspectors in 2022.
Inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted visit schools across England to ensure the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Below is a list of those Worksop and Bassetlaw primary schools which were given an inspection in 2022.
1. Carr Hill Primary and Nursery School, Tiln Lane, Retford - Good
Ofsted rated the school good after a two-day inspection in April. The inspector said: "Pupils are proud to attend this school. They say that ‘staff go above and beyond to
help you learn and to be happy’. Staff expect all pupils to do well. Pupils behave well. They are polite and courteous to each other, staff and visitors."
Photo: Google
2. Clarborough Primary School, Hillview Crescent, Clarborough - Good
An Ofsted inspection in January praised the school for its "enthusiastic" staff and "respectful" pupils. The report said: "Pupils are proud of their school. They follow the school’s motto to ‘Be the best you can be'. Pupils say that staff are very caring towards them. They are particularly grateful for the way staff are helping them through the COVID-19 pandemic."
Photo: Google
3. Holy Family Catholic Primary School, Netherton Road, Worksop - Good
An Ofsted inspector said the school is a "shining example of a caring, welcoming and happy school". They said: "The school’s mission statement of the ‘five promises’ is at the heart of everything it does. This is an inclusive school where everyone cares for each other and learns together. Leaders have created a supportive and nurturing environment in which pupils are safe and thrive."
Photo: Google
4. Orchard School, South Leverton - Requires improvement
A two-day inspection in April found the school requires improvements due to an 'incoherent curriculum plan', however the inspectors noted that pupils are "proud" of their "welcoming" school. They said: "Pupils gain from a range of opportunities that support their personal development. They develop self-confidence, self-awareness and resilience. They apply themselves well in lessons. They take pride in their work."
Photo: Google