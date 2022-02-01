Pensioner dies after car accident in Bassetlaw

The accident happened on Retford Road, near Rampton.

The man in his 70s was involved in a two car collision on Retford Road, Rampton on Wednesday January 19.

Nottinghamshire Police said the man died a few days later.

The crash is one of four being investigated by the force after six people were killed on roads in Notts in a matter of days.

Two people tragically died in a crash on the M1 southbound on Thursday January 20, at around 2.45am causing the motorway to be shut between junction 25 and 26 for over 12 hours.

A 25-year-old woman was also pronounced dead at the scene of another crash in Southwell Road, Oxton, on Wednesday January 19 after a collision between two cars.

Officers also attended another fatal crash just five days earlier on Saturday January 15, in Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, where a father and his young son died.

Emergency services have issued a safety reminder to motorists.

Notts Police has a dedicated road safety team whose officers are committed to preventing fatal crashes by targeting their four main causes – speeding, drink or drug-driving, using a mobile phone while driving and driving without wearing a seatbelt.

And officers are urging drivers to keep the so-called “fatal four” in mind every time they get behind the wheel as these causes often result in the fatality of innocent people.

Superintendent Claire Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our officers so far this year have attended a shocking number of fatal collisions and it is heartbreaking to have to tell someone that their loved one has died as a result of someone being negligent on our roads.

“We know first-hand how devastating it is for families when they get that dreaded knock on the door from a police officer.

“Officers from across the county regularly carry out operations in a bid to take dangerous drivers off our roads, stop drink and drug-drivers in their tracks and apprehend those using a mobile phone at the wheel.

“We will continue to push these kinds of operations and make it perfectly clear if you are found to be breaking the law and placing people’s lives at risk you will be arrested and dealt with.

“I would like to personally ask every driver to drive carefully and safely and take all the correct precautions to protect themselves and others.

“By listening to this advice, refreshing your memory or simply just using basic safety advice it could be the difference between life and death – so please take note and help us keep road users safe.”

Area manager of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and and chair of Nottingham’s Road Safety Partnership, said: “Sadly, some road traffic collisions are more serious than others, which is why we want to raise awareness about how dangerous the roads can be.