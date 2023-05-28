Officers scratched, punched, and bitten as suspect due in court after car stolen in Retford
Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to an incident on Grove Street, Retford, on May 22, shortly before 7.30am.
A force spokesman said three officers were injured and received injuries to their arms and legs while trying to restrain a suspect and place them inside of a police vehicle.
A nearby car and window were also damaged.
Josie Connor, of Elkesley, Retford, has since been charged with driving a motor vehicle taken without the owner’s consent, two counts of criminal damage, three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, assault, and driving while disqualified.
The 32-year-old appeared before magistrates in Nottingham when she her case was adjourned to a further hearing on June 1. Connor was remanded in custody.
Sergeant Mark Walker, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “When our officers respond to incidents, they shouldn’t be left with bite marks, cuts and bruises – they don’t put on a uniform to be assaulted, which is why we will always do all we can to arrest those responsible.
“This is an ongoing investigation, but I am pleased we’ve been able to put a suspect up before the courts in relation to the incident.”