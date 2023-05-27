The RAC Foundation said the rise in e-scooter injuries across Great Britain reveals “real-life” frequent use of the vehicles is getting ahead of e-scooter trials and legislation.

Department for Transport figures show 78 casualties were recorded by Nottinghamshire Police last year, up from 74 in 2021 and a significant increase from six casualties two years prior.

Nottinghamshire follows the overall trend across Great Britain where there is an ever-rising number of e-scooter casualties. Last year there was a total of 1,458 casualties involving e-scooters, up slightly from 1,434 in 2021 and a leap from 484 in 2020.

Private e-scooters cannot be legally ridden on roads or pavements in the UK, but have become a common sight, particularly in urban areas.

The statistics also show there were 12 deaths as a result of e-scooter collisions. Of them, 11 were e-scooter users and one was a pedestrian.

Linda “Lou” Davis, aged 71, died after being hit by an e-scooter being ridden by a teenage boy on the pavement in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, in June 2022.

The 14-year-old e-scooter rider later admitted causing death by driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured. He was given a 12-month referral order and banned from driving for five years.

Trials of rental e-scooters on roads in dozens of towns and cities across England are ongoing, including Nottingham.

Steve Gooding, RAC Foundation director, said: “As e-scooter trials rumble on these figures show the vehicles are in frequent use – and apparently all-too frequent collisions – across the country. Real life is quickly getting ahead of legislation.”

Additionally, the figures reveal e-scooter users made up the majority of those severely or slightly injured with 1,106 hurt, 76 per cent, while 233 pedestrians were injured, 16 per cent. The remainder were cyclists, or occupants of other motor vehicles.