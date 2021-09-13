Officer forced to jump out of way as suspect crashes into police car in Bassetlaw village

The vehicle reversed into the marked patrol car in Ranskill after colliding with a lamp post following a short pursuit.

The passenger was arrested at the scene but the driver ran off, despite being Tasered.

Officers arrested the suspect a short time later after he was spotted in Retford town centre.

The incident started after patrolling officers became suspicious about a vehicle in Station Road, Ranskill,at around 2pm on Saturday September 11 and attempted to stop it.

However it drove off a short distance before colliding with a lamp post in Station Avenue.

Officers approached the vehicle and arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The other suspect escaped on foot.

However a 29-year-old man was later seen in Retford town centre and arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

Officers also recovered some white powder and further arrested him on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.

Roads policing sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "It was lucky that the officers were not injured as this could easily have resulted in serious injury.

"Police officers put on the uniform and work hard every day to keep the people of Nottinghamshire safe and it is always disturbing to hear when officers are hurt or put in danger while doing this important role.

"Despite this near-miss during a determined attempt to evade justice, officers made two arrests in connection with the incident which ultimately came to safe conclusion.