The woman was targeted on September 2, between 3pm and 3.30pm whilst out walking in Retford town centre with a friend.

The victim, aged 39, was reportedly followed from Churchgate through Cannon Square, Market Square, down Grove Street before making her way to the junction of Arlington Way.

She was then assaulted and sustained cuts to her hands.

Nottinghamshire Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have surrounding the incident.

Police Constable Adam Turner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an unprovoked assault on a woman who was walking through the town centre.

“As this incident happened during the day and in a town centre during school pick-up time we are now reaching out to anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

“If anyone did see anything suspicious or witness the incident itself we’d like to hear from you as soon as possible.”