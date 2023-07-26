News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Nottinghamshire prisons seeing ‘increasing demand’ for social care support

Prisons in Nottinghamshire are seeing increasing demand for social care support.
By Anna Whittaker
Published 26th Jul 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 07:30 BST

Nottinghamshire Council documents show that plans are in place to recommission social care support in prisons when a current contract comes to an end in March 2024.

Nottinghamshire has three prisons; Ranby, Whatton and Lowdham and the council currently pays £72,500 per year for social care at these sites.

Dedicated social workers are responsible for assessing the needs of prisoners within the three prisons.

Tne entrance to HMP Ranby in Bassetlaw. (Photo by: Google Maps)Tne entrance to HMP Ranby in Bassetlaw. (Photo by: Google Maps)
Tne entrance to HMP Ranby in Bassetlaw. (Photo by: Google Maps)
Most Popular

The Nottinghamshire care system is responsible for the care and support of all prisoners.

At Ranby Prison, the council pays £12,500 per year for social care provision.

Documents said: “Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust has had difficulties recruiting and retaining staff at Ranby which would impact on their ability to deliver hours of support if a need arose.

“Reducing the funding for Ranby is not an option due to the increased demand that has been seen over recent months.

“This is expected to be maintained, or possibly increased further, as the prison is earmarked for expansion.”

Read More
The eight worst Worksop streets for anti-social behaviour – is yours on the list...

Council documents reveal Whatton prison also has been “earmarked for expansion” and initial site visits have taken place.

The council currently pays £60,000 a year for the support at Whatton Prison which includes occupational therapy.

Council documents stated: “Prisoners can often have complex health and care needs and experience poorer health and mental health outcomes than the general population.”

Lowdham prison predominantly has a younger population, meaning there is currently no need for social care support.

The council has now recommissioned social care support in prisons from April 1, 2024 for a period of seven years with a possible two-year extension.