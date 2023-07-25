News you can trust since 1895
UPDATED: The 8 worst Worksop streets for anti-social behaviour - is yours on the list?

Here are the 8 streets in Worksop where the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes were reported to the police in May 2023.
By Kate Mason
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:52 BST

The data used in this list is from police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for May 2023.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Here are the 8 worst Worksop streets for anti-social behaviour. Is yours on the list?

1. Anti-social behaviour

Here are the 8 worst Worksop streets for anti-social behaviour. Is yours on the list? Photo: NW

6 reports of crimes were made in May 2023 in connection with incidents that took place on or near Haslehurst Gardens

2. On or near Haslehurst Gardens: 6 crimes

6 reports of crimes were made in May 2023 in connection with incidents that took place on or near Haslehurst Gardens Photo: Google Maps

7 reports of crimes were made in May 2023 in connection with incidents that took place on or near Beaver Place

3. On or near Beaver Place, Worksop: 7 crimes

7 reports of crimes were made in May 2023 in connection with incidents that took place on or near Beaver Place Photo: Google Maps

6 reports of crimes in Worksop in May 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Portland Place

4. On or near Portland Place: 6 crimes

6 reports of crimes in Worksop in May 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Portland Place Photo: Google

