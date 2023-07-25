UPDATED: The 8 worst Worksop streets for anti-social behaviour - is yours on the list?
Here are the 8 streets in Worksop where the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes were reported to the police in May 2023.
By Kate Mason
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:52 BST
The data used in this list is from police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for May 2023.
The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
