A survey launched by Nottinghamshire PCC Henry measuring the impact of a £550,000 safety improvement project in Worksop has revealed 89 per cent of women feel safe when out during the day, but 63 per cent still feel unsafe when out in the dark.
The survey was completed by SMSR Research and involved 200 face-to-face interviews and 10 online submissions.
The project has seen a network of CCTV refuge points across Worksop where members of the public – especially women and girls – can instantly alert CCTV control room staff when they feel threatened or at risk.
Priti Patel, secretary of state, said the refuge points were a result of ‘great initiative’ by commissioner Henry, Bassetlaw District Council, Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire County Council and specialist support providers for victims of abuse.
The funding also went towards upgrading street lighting, automatic numberplate recognition (ANPR) cameras and increased police visibility patrols.
Additionally, the Stand by Her training workshop was to set up by Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid and Bassetlaw Council to help male employees understand misogyny and call out unacceptable behaviour towards women.
Commissioner Henry said: “The Safer Streets initiative has been a resounding success, delivering permanent, practical resources that will help us deter and detect crime now and in years to come.”