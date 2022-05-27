A survey launched by Nottinghamshire PCC Henry measuring the impact of a £550,000 safety improvement project in Worksop has revealed 89 per cent of women feel safe when out during the day, but 63 per cent still feel unsafe when out in the dark.

The survey was completed by SMSR Research and involved 200 face-to-face interviews and 10 online submissions.

The project has seen a network of CCTV refuge points across Worksop where members of the public – especially women and girls – can instantly alert CCTV control room staff when they feel threatened or at risk.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry.

Priti Patel, secretary of state, said the refuge points were a result of ‘great initiative’ by commissioner Henry, Bassetlaw District Council, Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire County Council and specialist support providers for victims of abuse.

The funding also went towards upgrading street lighting, automatic numberplate recognition (ANPR) cameras and increased police visibility patrols.

Additionally, the Stand by Her training workshop was to set up by Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid and Bassetlaw Council to help male employees understand misogyny and call out unacceptable behaviour towards women.

Commissioner Henry said: “The Safer Streets initiative has been a resounding success, delivering permanent, practical resources that will help us deter and detect crime now and in years to come.”

Several new CCTV refuge points have been installed across Worksop town centre as part of the Home Office's Safer Streets Fund.

She added: “The results of this survey show that investment in innovative measures such as Refuge Cameras and bystander training, as well as street lighting and CCTV, has made a difference to both women and men and increased feelings of safety.

“Importantly, the vast majority of people we spoke to also believe this investment to be a good use of resources.

“The plan now is to build on this strong foundation and secure Worksop and other areas of Nottinghamshire the money needed to keep on making our public spaces even safer.”

The survey found:

- 89% of Worksop residents say they feel safe when out during the day in their local area

- 63% feel unsafe when out in their local area during the dark

- The majority feel safe in their home during the day (97%) and during the night (89%)

- 62% feel safe on public transport during the day; 31% feel safe travelling during the dark

- 85% believe that engaging with local residents and businesses about female safety is a good use of resources

- 75% say this strategy makes them feel safer

- 84% say that installing CCTV and APNR in the local area is a good use of resources

- 83% feel safer due to this initiative

- 89% recognise visible patrols as a good use of resources