'Night angels' pilot scheme launched to help keep people safe in Worksop

The North Notts Night Angels pilot scheme was launched on Saturday and will run every Saturday night for the next three months.

The 'night angels' will be working alongside Nottinghamshire Police, door staff, and emergency services to assist members of the public.

The pilot has also been launched in Retford.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of scheme organisers North Notts BID, said: “The findings from the night-time economy audit have played a key element in the business voice aspects of our business plans for the BID’s second term.

“This pilot scheme will allow us to continue to identify first-hand the safety issues and barriers to enjoying night-time experiences while providing a reassuring presence that our town centres are safer to visit in the evening. The insights will enable us to strategise further ways to bring more people into the town on evenings to enjoy our fantastic hospitality experiences from local businesses.”

Identifiable by their purple high-visibility uniform, the Night Angels will be on hand to assist members of the public who need support and can report any incidents to the appropriate organisation. They will also provide a point of contact to anyone who is identified as being a safeguarding risk, as well as being able to deliver first aid if necessary.

Provided by contracted security service Premier Security 24/7, male and female Night Angels will be deployed in both Worksop and Retford. They will be equipped with body cameras and radio communications, maintaining close contact with coordinated response teams, such as the CCTV control room at Bassetlaw District Council.

Sally added: “The period of this pilot scheme will take us through the summer season, bringing in much needed support to our town centres in the summer evenings. We are also hoping to have the Night Angels present at Retford’s Party in the Square on August Bank Holiday Sunday.

“Ultimately, we want to encourage more people into the towns to spend locally with our hospitality industry and give a much-needed boost to our local economy. Retford and Worksop have an opportunity to build thriving night-time economies and we believe that the Night Angels scheme can make a significant contribution to enhancing this experience for residents, visitors and business owners.”

A NTE partnership task group has been established by North Notts BID to discuss and deliver a variety of NTE strategies. Members including Nottinghamshire Police Bassetlaw District Council and representatives from hospitality venues are working with the BID to monitor the Night Angels scheme.

If successful it is hoped additional funding can be secured for the work to continue on a more permanent basis once the three-month pilot is complete at the end of August.

North Notts BID is the UK’s first ever district-wide, place-shaping BID. The BID is designed to give businesses within the Bassetlaw district of North Nottinghamshire a real opportunity to pool significant funds and make a real difference to the future of the region.