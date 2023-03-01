The Grow it, Fix it project, based at the Bassetlaw Food Bank’s base in Manton, is helping transform a patch of unused land into allotments.

Work began at the start of February and plans include 12 allotments, a communal poly-tunnel, an orchard with at least three types of fruit, a bee yard and a workshop.

Robert Garland, BFB manager, said: “This project will give us many more opportunities to get involved in the Bassetlaw community and boost what we can offer as a charity.

“The demand for our support is high and not only will this project allow us to grow our own produce that can be included in the emergency parcels we distribute across the district, but it also gives us an amazing opportunity to develop the educational side of the charity and show people where food comes from.

“There are many more benefits to the project and as part of the Workshop that will be here, we will be working with Armed Forces Veterans, people who are retired and those looking to share their skills to recycle and reuse everyday essential items.

“The project has enormous benefits to improve people’s health, mental wellbeing and skills.”

The project, funded with £47,500 from Bassetlaw’s allocation of the Government’s Levelling Up Parks Fund, is expected to be up and running by the end of March.

Coun Julie Leigh, Bassetlaw Council cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said: “Ventures like this can have a huge impact on communities and be a catalyst for change, not only in terms of wellbeing and opportunities.

“By transforming a previously unused part of this site, we are helping to improve our local environment and provide a place for nature to thrive.

“Levelling Up is about improving opportunities for people in local communities and this project is a great example of how the council is using funding to help change people’s lives for the better, and improve our environment, though education and skills.”