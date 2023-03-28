The focus is to raise awareness of the dangers involved and to encourage residents to pass on what they know whilst staying completely anonymous.With the price of fuel having risen, thieves are often attracted to more remote locations. They then typically target parked up lorries, farms and construction sites.Fuel thefts can lead to smashed pipes, the threat or act of violence if the thieves are disturbed by the driver or owner of the vehicle, and spilt fuel can become a fire hazard.

of this type of theft is significant and can be extremely dangerous. Some people may not realise that it carries a prison term of up to seven years.“We are encouraging people to tell Crimestoppers what they know about those stealing fuel. We won’t ask your name or take any personal details. We’ll just listen and pass on your information, which can make all the difference.“Simple things can be done to prevent fuel theft from happening, such as: parking in highly-visible areas; using locking fuel caps and anti-siphoning deterrents; installing good security measures like alarms, CCTV, lighting and a good perimeter fence for fuel storage.“As criminals use Google Maps and drones, park your vehicle so that fuel tanks are not easily accessible and keep fuel tanks in a safe location.”