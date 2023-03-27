Man charged after teenager left with multiple stab wounds following ‘fight’ near Worksop
A man has been charged with aggravated burglary after teenager suffered multiple stab wounds in Ollerton.
Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to house on The Markhams on March 15, at about 1.30pm, after reports of an altercation.
A 19-year-old man was found inside the property with “multiple stab wounds, including to his chest and shoulder”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He was taken to hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
A police spokesman said several people were reportedly involved in an altercation inside the house, which spilled into the street.
Four men, aged 18, 19, 21 and 22, as well as an 18-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of affray and have since been released on police bail.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A 19-year-old man was been charged with aggravated burglary in relation to the incident.
Conrad Tonkinson, of Oak Avenue, Blidworth, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on March 20.
The case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on April 17 and Tonkinson was released on bail.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Detective Inspector Andy Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, CCTV or mobile phone footage which could help our inquiries should call police on 101, quoting incident number 330 of March 15, 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”