Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to house on The Markhams on March 15, at about 1.30pm, after reports of an altercation.

A 19-year-old man was found inside the property with “multiple stab wounds, including to his chest and shoulder”.

He was taken to hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The Markhams, Ollerton.

A police spokesman said several people were reportedly involved in an altercation inside the house, which spilled into the street.

Four men, aged 18, 19, 21 and 22, as well as an 18-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of affray and have since been released on police bail.

A 19-year-old man was been charged with aggravated burglary in relation to the incident.

Conrad Tonkinson, of Oak Avenue, Blidworth, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on March 20.

The case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on April 17 and Tonkinson was released on bail.

