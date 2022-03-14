Neighbour accused of killing a grandmother in Worksop to appear in court

A man is set to appear in court today in connection with the death of a grandmother in Worksop.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 14th March 2022, 7:00 am

Lawrence Bierton, aged 61, of Rayton Spur, Kilton, is charged with the murder of Pauline Quinn and robbery.

Pauline, aged 73, was found by paramedics on the evening of November 9 last year following concerns that she could not be contacted.

Emergency services attended a property in Rayton Spur at 10.35pm and sadly Pauline was pronounced dead a short time later.

Pauline Quinn was found dead at a property in Rayton Spur, Kilton. in November last year.

Officers believe that she had been assaulted.

In a statement after her death, Pauline’s family said they were in shock over her death, and that the grandmother was “so full of joy”.

Bierton’s case is listed ‘for mention’ at Nottingham Crown Court today.

