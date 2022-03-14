Neighbour accused of killing a grandmother in Worksop to appear in court

Lawrence Bierton, aged 61, of Rayton Spur, Kilton, is charged with the murder of Pauline Quinn and robbery.

Pauline, aged 73, was found by paramedics on the evening of November 9 last year following concerns that she could not be contacted.

Emergency services attended a property in Rayton Spur at 10.35pm and sadly Pauline was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers believe that she had been assaulted.

In a statement after her death, Pauline’s family said they were in shock over her death, and that the grandmother was “so full of joy”.

Bierton’s case is listed ‘for mention’ at Nottingham Crown Court today.