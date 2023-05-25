The bones were discovered on April 26 by a member of the public while construction work was being carried out on farmland off Coxmoor Road, in Sutton-in-Ashfield by Little Nomanshill Wood, between Sutton and Ravenshead.

Launching the murder investigation, police today said the remains are of a man, aged 40-60, and about 5ft 4.25in to 5ft 6.5in.

Police at the scene of the discovery, off Coxmoor Road, Sutton.

Someone’s loved one

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is important to remember this is not just a collection of bones in a field. This is someone’s loved one whose family will have undoubtedly been waiting many years for answers.

“It is imperative we can provide his family with all the answers they need and the work we do now can ensure those responsible for his death are brought to justice.

“We have a team of detectives working extremely hard alongside a team of scientists to gather as much detail as possible to help us identify the person.

Police remained at the scene for three weeks.

“At this stage we believe the man was murdered due to the injuries sustained, including trauma to parts of the skeleton, which are undergoing further analysis.

“We believe he was buried at this site so no-one could find him. It is also possible the burial site is also not the place where his murder occurred.”

Initial idea ruled out

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police.

Police revealed they originally believed the body could be that of Robin Barrows Spencer, who was aged 47 when he was reported missing by his mother in June 2004.

A murder investigation was launched in 2006 and a number of arrests made, although his body has never been found and no-one has ever been prosecuted.

However, police said extensive DNA tests have confirmed it is not Mr Spencer.

A police spokesman said: “At this moment in time the body cannot be identified and more work needs to be carried out on the remains. This includes radiocarbon dating testing which will attempt to determine when the individual died. The results of which can take up to several months.”

A large police cordon was put in place.

A team of detectives are now following a number of lines of inquiry, including examining the Missing Person database and analysis of clothing recovered from the scene.

Mr Griffin said: “We have already eliminated a number of people known to be missing.

We know this is not a murder that has happened recently, because it takes a number of years for the body to decompose to bone.

“The radiocarbon dating would help provide a scientific date range for the date of death and could provide a minimum timeframe that the body has been buried.

“We are determined to use all our investigative skills to identify this man and find those responsible for his murder."

Appeal for information

Superintendent Claire Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police.

Police have now appealed for the public’s help in identifying the victim.

Mr Griffin said: “Today we appeal for the public to come forward.

“Any information you may have about who this person might be, or anything you may have heard, then we would ask you to get in touch.

“This murder may have happened some time ago, but times have changed and so have loyalties.

“We have set up a dedicated phone line and online portal direct to the incident room for anyone with information to contact us; or you can call Crimestoppers which is anonymous”

Single grave

Superintendent Claire Rukas said: “There has been some rumour and speculation and I would like to take this opportunity to address this.

“There is nothing to indicate there are any other bodies buried at the site. This is a single grave with a single deceased person in it.

“We have carried out extensive work over the last three weeks at the site to ensure no stone was left unturned.

“We know the woods around Coxmoor Road are a popular walking spot. We know the discovery of human remains will be alarming, but the public have nothing to be afraid of and they are safe to use.

“This is a rare and unusual case, and we hope the community will come forward and provide us with as much information as they can.”