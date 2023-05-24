Fire crews near Worksop rescue 'purrrfect' eight-week-old kitten trapped in drain

On Tuesday, May 23, at 7pm, Edwinstowe fire and rescue crews were called to rescue a tiny eight week old kitten trapped in a drain pipe.

The rescue was a “complicated rescue”, on Dukeries Complex, Boughton, as the kitten remained “trapped” for several days and is very “lucky” to be alive.

Sean McCallum, Edwinstowe watch manager, said "We believe the kitten had been trapped in the drainpipe for a few days, so at only eight weeks old, he is a very lucky little chap.”

Crews from Edwinstowe pictured with the rescued kitten.

Using small electric cutters, rescue crews at the scene were able to extricate the kitten and hand it safely to the RSPCA.

Inspector Kate Burris from the RSPCA attended the incident and provided specialist support, before taking the kitten for veterinary care once safely rescued.

Sean added: “We hear he’s doing very well.”