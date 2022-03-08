‘Mindless vandals’ tear up field with car and uproot trees in Creswell

The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports today that Fox Green had been hit by vandalism.

An SNT spokesperson said: “As well as the damage, it has created an unsightly view for local residents.

Information relating to the damage can be reported to Derbyshire Police or anonymously to Crimestoppers.

"Time, resources and funds have been invested in the area with the planting of hundreds of trees, and these trees have also suffered damage from mindless vandals who have pulled them out of the ground.

“We are confident the damage caused from the vehicles and the damage to the trees has been committed by people from the village.

"Please report these incidents if you see them happening.”

Any information about who is responsible can be reported to Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000134523:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.