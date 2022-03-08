Can you spot anyone you know among these retro photographs?
Can you spot anyone you know among these retro photographs?

13 great photographs of memories from the Gateford area of Worksop

We have once again looked into the Worksop Guardian archive for these retro photographs from the Gateford area.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 4:14 pm

From school pupils to charity events the Guardian photographers were there to capture all the moments.

Do these pictures bring back any memories? Can you see anyone you know?

1. It's A Knock Out

Gateford Hill Care Centre, in Worksop. It's a knock out competition took place in the gardens of the care centre, raising money for Elder Abuse. Staff from care centre throughout the region took part.

Photo: Mark Fear

2. Charity event

It's A Knock Out event organisers Cathy Burgum, home manager, Gateford Hill and Andria Pywell, unit manager at Gateford Hill.

Photo: Mark Fear

3. Great fun

Cathy Burgum, home manager, at Gateford Hill greets members of the Ladyfield team at a charity event.

Photo: Mark Fear

4. Gateford Hill team

A member of the Gateford Hill All Starz team during a charity It's A Knock Out event.

Photo: Mark Fear

