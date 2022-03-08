13 great photographs of memories from the Gateford area of Worksop

From school pupils to charity events the Guardian photographers were there to capture all the moments.
Do these pictures bring back any memories? Can you see anyone you know?
1. It's A Knock Out
Gateford Hill Care Centre, in Worksop. It's a knock out competition took place in the gardens of the care centre, raising money for Elder Abuse. Staff from care centre throughout the region took part.
Photo: Mark Fear
2. Charity event
It's A Knock Out event organisers Cathy Burgum, home manager, Gateford Hill and Andria Pywell, unit manager at Gateford Hill.
Photo: Mark Fear
3. Great fun
Cathy Burgum, home manager, at Gateford Hill greets members of the Ladyfield team at a charity event.
Photo: Mark Fear
4. Gateford Hill team
A member of the Gateford Hill All Starz team during a charity It's A Knock Out event.
Photo: Mark Fear