Aaron Fisher launched himself at a man on Knaton Road, in Carlton in Lindrick, on July 14, and shouted: "I'm going to kill you - you're dead."

Beckie Allsop, prosecuting, described how he repeatedly shouted threats and made accusations while swinging the bar around his head.

His victim took off his jacket and swung it in a bid to prevent Fisher from hitting him, or at least deflect any blows.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

When his victim's partner tried to record the attack on her phone a second man snatched it from her and she was pushed to the ground. A third man tried to defuse the situation.

Fisher's male victim said the incident left him "scared" and made him improve security measures at his home. His female companion said she was “really shaken and worried about bumping into them”.

“Someone could have been seriously injured,” she said in a statement. “I want these people to know it’s not OK to behave like this.”

When Fisher was interviewed by police he denied brandishing anything, but, after he was shown camera footage of the incident, conceded holding a wooden broom handle.

His defence solicitor told magistrates: “He has told me today he takes full responsibility for those actions and has no one else to blame.

“He sincerely apologises. He says no one deserves to be treated like that and he knows how it feels to feel protective of his family.

"On the day in question he made the incorrect decision to get out of the van.”

She said the majority of his offending at a younger age was linked to alcohol but he completely changed his life after meeting his partner.

Fisher, aged 43, of Station Street, Swinton, Rotherham, admitted using threatening and abusive words and behaviour when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on July 14.

Sentencing was adjourned for a probation report to Thursday, when he received a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days.