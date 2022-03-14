Lawrence Bierton, aged 61, of Rayton Spur, Kilton, was mentioned in Nottingham Crown Court in relation to the murder of 73-year-old Pauline Quinn and robbery.

He did not appear in court.

He is due to appear by video link in court on April 1, when he is expected to enter a plea to the charges.

Pauline Quinn was found dead at a property in Rayton Spur, Kilton, in November last year.

Pauline was found by paramedics on the evening of November 9 last year following concerns that she could not be contacted.

Emergency services attended a property in Rayton Spur at 10.35pm and sadly Pauline was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers said they believed that she had been assaulted.

In a statement after her death, Pauline’s family said: "The whole family is totally in shock. Pauline was so full of joy and we just can't believe what has happened."

Bierton remains in custody.