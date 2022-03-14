The incident happened some time around 4pm on Wednesday March 2, and a home on Monnies End was broken into and the keys to a vehicle were stolen.

Officers are also investigating reports of two other attempted burglaries on Stanier Way at Renishaw, and Southgate at Eckington sometime between 3.30pm and 4.30pm the same day.

The force have said that it is possible that the three incidents may be linked, and have now released and image of a man they believe can help with their enquiries.

Do you recognise him?

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “A dark coloured Audi A4 or S4 was seen in the area around the time, and we would also like to hear from anyone who may have noticed the vehicle, or have dashcam footage, from around the area at the time.

“Do you recognise the man in the image?

“If you have any information which you think could help with our enquiries, please contact us on the below non-emergency details, quoting reference 22*123023.”

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – you can direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – please complete the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Phone – call us on the non-emergency number 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org online and filling out a form.