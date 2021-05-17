The armed group was confronted by the victim who heard his car alarm going off at around 9.45pm on Wednesday, May 12.

One of the men lunged at him with the tool whilst shouting threats outside his home in Cuckoo Holt, Worksop, before they all ran off.

Officers visited scene following the report of the robbery, but following a search could not find the offenders.

The incident happened in Cuckoo Holt, in Worksop. Picture: Google.

Detective Constable Tim McDonnell is leading the investigation. He said: "The victim was at home with his family when he heard the noise of the car alarm going off, so he went outside to investigate.

"The victim approached the men after seeing them try to steal his car on Wednesday, May 12 at around 9.45pm.

"We are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who lives in the immediate area to come forward to aid our enquiries.

"The men have been described as white, wearing dark clothing with caps on, with their faces covered, well-built and possibly in their 30s or 40s.

"If anyone has CCTV or dashcam footage then please call 101, quoting incident number 864 of 12 of May 2021."