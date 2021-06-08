Man suffers bleed on the brain after being dragged under car for 10 metres in Worksop

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian and car at around 5.45am in Cheapside on Saturday, June 5.

It was alleged that a driver had deliberately reversed over a man and dragged them for around 10 metres before stopping.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of multiple skull fractures, a bleed on the brain and a broken nose but has since been discharged.

An investigation was launched and yesterday a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Police are now asking for members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell said: “This is a concerning report that could have had far more serious consequences for the victim, who was left hospitalised in the incident."

Anyone with information or footage should call 101 quoting incident number 176 of June 5.