Police issue update after man ‘attacked with knife and held against will for two days’ in Worksop

A 35-year-old who was arrested after a man was attacked with a knife and held against his will in Worksop has been bailed.

By Sophie Wills
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 1:08 pm

The alleged assault and false imprisonment took place at an address in Cheapside, with the victim reporting on the incident on May 29.

A man, who suffered head and facial injuries, was attacked and held against his will for two days before he managed to escape, said Nottinghamshire Police.

A 35-year-old man was detained in suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and false imprisonment as police continue with their investigation.

A man was allegedly held at a property in Worksop.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that he has been released on conditional bail while an investigation into the incident continues.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into these serious allegations.

"This was a self-contained incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

"We continue to work hard to establish the full circumstances surrounding this reported incident.”

