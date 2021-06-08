Police issue update after man ‘attacked with knife and held against will for two days’ in Worksop

The alleged assault and false imprisonment took place at an address in Cheapside, with the victim reporting on the incident on May 29.

A man, who suffered head and facial injuries, was attacked and held against his will for two days before he managed to escape, said Nottinghamshire Police.

A 35-year-old man was detained in suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and false imprisonment as police continue with their investigation.

A man was allegedly held at a property in Worksop.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that he has been released on conditional bail while an investigation into the incident continues.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into these serious allegations.

"This was a self-contained incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

"We continue to work hard to establish the full circumstances surrounding this reported incident.”