Mark Clay, aged 58, caused a cut to the complainant’s lip with the blow during a confrontation on Mansfield Road, Clowne, on August 14.

Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court heard there had been an “exchange” of Facebook messages before the incident.

Rebecca Williamson, prosecuting, said Clay turned up at the complainant’s address accusing him of “hitting his daughter”, which the complainant denied.

Mansfield Road, Clowne.

She said: “The victim was pushed and then punched to the face, which caused a cut to the left side of the victim’s lip.

“It was a spur of the moment offence.”

Clay had three previous convictions of some age – including assaults in 1982 and 1990 and a public order offence, the court heard.

David Gittins, mitigating, said: “The most recent assault was 32 years ago – the complainant and Clay have known each other for some time.

“There’s animosity on both sides and it’s far to say they don’t get on.”

Mr Gittin said Clay was “really annoyed with himself” as he was a carer for his partner who has chronic fatigue syndrome.

Sentencing, magistrates told Clay: “It was almost idiotic of you to get involved in this fracas in the first place.”

