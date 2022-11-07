Police were called to outside Rewind, on Carlton Road, following reports of a man lying unconscious on the pavement after being hit from behind.

The victim was then taken to hospital and treated for several fractures to his face.

The incident happened on July 17, at about 12.30am, but police have only now released details as they appeal for information.

Rewind, Carlton Road, Worksop.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released on conditional bail while the investigation continues, but anyone who witnessed the incident or has any mobile phone footage is now being asked to get in touch to help with the investigation.

Detective Constable India Woodrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This assault left the victim not only with fractures to his face but also damage to his eye.

“He required urgent medical attention and will possibly need surgery to help repair the damage caused by the incident.

“Thankfully his injuries were not life-threatening but have affected him not just physically but emotionally too.

“We have made an arrest in relation to this incident, but I want to urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any CCTV or mobile phone footage to come forward and speak to us or make an anonymous report.”