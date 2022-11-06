Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Newark & Sherwood Operation Reacher team arrested a man after stopping a van on the A1 northbound slip road at Blyth

A large amount of empty fuel cannisters were found in the back of the van, while other items seized from the vehicle included a large quantity of cash, gloves and phones, following the stop on November 1, at about 9.40pm.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal fuel and going equipped for theft.

Operation Reacher oficers have been busy.

The arrest was part of Operation Magna, launched in 2019 in response to a number of fuel thefts along the A1 corridor.

Insp Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw district commander, said: “We have seen an increase in fuel thefts on the A1 corridor and through Operation Magna are continuing to show we are working to combat the issue and catch those involved.

“We recognise the significant impact fuel theft and other types of rural crime can have on businesses, landowners and communities and that’s why we treat these kind of reports so seriously.

“With fuel prices rising, tackling this type of rural crime has become even more important, so we will continue to work tirelessly as a force to detect and prevent incidents of fuel theft from happening across Nottinghamshire and ensure criminals attempting to cash in from rural crime are brought to justice.”