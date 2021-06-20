Man knocked unconscious in 'shocking' attack outside Worksop takeaway

The victim was punched repeatedly and kicked in the head at around 10pm on Friday on Newcastle Avenue.

He was taken to Rotherham Hospital and treated for a broken nose, a cut lip and a swollen right eye.

Police are investigating the attack outside a Worksop takeaway.

It is thought the victim was attacked by four men and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a shocking incident and it's very fortunate that it didn't result in more serious injuries.

“Officers are continuing with their enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident, including trawling through CCTV footage.

"We take incidents of disorder such as this very seriously. The use of violence is totally unacceptable and we will always look to take robust action against those who commit such offences.”