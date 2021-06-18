9 of the most shocking Nottinghamshire crimes committed in the last decade

3. Vile rapist attacked woman in Mansfield car park

Daniel Cooke was jailed for 15 years in 2017 for raping a woman in a Mansfield car park, after being branded a "significant risk to the public". Cooke met his victim in a nightclub on a night out before forcing her down an alleyway in Mansfield town centre. He was then seen assaulting her and stopping her from leaving before raping her in a car park in an alley off Regent Street. The horrific attack took place in July 2015, and Cooke was jailed after being found guilty at the end of a four-day trial. Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Stuart Barson, of Nottinghamshire Police, who led the investigation, said: “This is the most horrifying incident I have investigated to date. The impact of this attack has been devastating for the victim but I hope the fact Cooke has now been locked up for a significant time will give her some comfort."

Photo: Notts Police