9 of the most shocking Nottinghamshire crimes committed in the last decade

The former Lord Chief Justice of England, Lord Hewart, once said “justice must be not only be done, but must also be seen to be done” – outlining one of the main reasons that news outlets cover court cases.
Our reporters attend the county’s criminal courts – as well as its coroners’ courts – every day; reporting on cases from across Nottinghamshire in order to show justice being done and to shine a spotlight on the lessons that can be learned from a person’s death.
We have been your eyes and ears in court as some of the county’s most reprehensible offenders have been jailed for their heinous crimes.
And here are nine of the worst cases from the past decade.
Our thoughts continue to be with the victims’ loved ones.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Sam Jackson, editor.
1. Toddler murdered in horrific scalding
In December last year, killer mum Katie Crowder was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court for murdering her 19-month-old daughter Gracie by pouring scalding water over her. The 26-year-old committed the murder in the early hours of March 6 last year year at the home they shared in Wharmby Avenue, Mansfield, and then watched her die while high on cocaine. She then rushed the lifeless toddler to her parents’ home to raise the alarm, claiming she had found Gracie unconscious in the bathroom next to an overturned mop bucket. Crowder was found unanimously guilty of murder, following a trial last year.
Photo: Notts Police
2. Group set upon and killed footballer on night out
Jordan Sinnott, a Matlock Town FC midfielder, died after being punched on a night out. The 25-year-old was knocked to the floor in the attack in Retford in the early hours of Saturday, January 25 last year and suffered a fractured skull and brain damage. Kai Denovan (left) of Collins Walk, Retford, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, affray and common assault but was found guilty of all three counts last year following a trial. Cameron Matthews (right) of Denman Close, Retford, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at a hearing on July 6 after CCTV footage showed him striking the professional footballer. Sean Nicholson (centre) of Beechways, Retford, pleaded guilty to affray.
Photo: Notts Police
3. Vile rapist attacked woman in Mansfield car park
Daniel Cooke was jailed for 15 years in 2017 for raping a woman in a Mansfield car park, after being branded a "significant risk to the public". Cooke met his victim in a nightclub on a night out before forcing her down an alleyway in Mansfield town centre. He was then seen assaulting her and stopping her from leaving before raping her in a car park in an alley off Regent Street. The horrific attack took place in July 2015, and Cooke was jailed after being found guilty at the end of a four-day trial. Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Stuart Barson, of Nottinghamshire Police, who led the investigation, said: “This is the most horrifying incident I have investigated to date. The impact of this attack has been devastating for the victim but I hope the fact Cooke has now been locked up for a significant time will give her some comfort."
Photo: Notts Police
4. Sick thug jailed for 16 years for gun-point rape
Glen Roe, of no fixed address, smashed his way into a house in Worksop through a ground floor window before carrying out the terrifying attack. He pointed the handgun at the woman's head and told her from the outset that he was planning to kill her and himself after the attack, which occurred at around 4am on August 2, 2018. He denied the offences but was found guilty on all counts on Friday February 1, 2019. after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court. He received 16 years in prison.
Photo: Notts Police