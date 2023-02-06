Police were called to an address in Park Lane, Elkesley, after the incident was reported at around 10pm on Sunday, February 5.

The victim, a man aged in his thirties, sustained a serious head injury and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 26-year-old man arrested has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

A man is in hospital after sustaining a serious head injury following an assault at an address in Park Lane, Elkesley, on February 5.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious assault that left a man in hospital with potentially life-threatening head injuries.

“We are working to understand what happened in the moments before, during and after this isolated incident of violence and our investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 704 of February 5, 2023.