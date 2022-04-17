Man hurt during burglary in Worksop

Police officers were called to a house in Gateford Road, Worksop, following reports that a motorbike had been stolen from a shed.

The bike owner is believed to have been inside his bedroom while the break-in took place, at around 7.55pm on April 8.

He was then confronted by someone trying to climb through his window and had an object thrown at him that struck him in the face.

The burglary happened at a property in Gateford Road, Worksop.

The 25-year-old victim suffered minor head injuries following the incident. His motorbike has not yet been recovered.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and burglary.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a particularly distressing experience for the victim, who sustained injuries that required hospital treatment.

“We are currently carrying out an investigation to establish exactly what happened and have now arrested a suspect in connection with this case.

“Our enquires are still ongoing though, so we’d ask anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any relevant information about this incident, to get in touch with us immediately by calling 101, quoting incident 698 0f 8 April 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”