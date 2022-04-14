The trio abandoned their van after a police chase in the early hours of this morning and ran off into a dark woodland.

But their hopes of shrugging off officers were soon over after Nottinghamshire’s police dog and drone units combined to find them and place them in handcuffs.

Three suspected thieves were caught with the help of a police drone and dog after attempting to hide in the woods following a chase on the A1.

The police chase began at 2.40am this morning when officers spotted a van along the A1 that was linked to a theft from a lorry in Lincolnshire.

The van failed to stop and a 20-minute chase commenced, during which time the van was driven dangerously at speeds of up to 80mph.

Response officers were forced to abort the pursuit when the van travelled the wrong way up the A1, heading north on the southbound carriage into oncoming traffic, with the drone unit deployed to continue following the van.

Minutes later, the van was abandoned at Jockey Lane island, Elkesley, and the three suspects ran off.

Inspector Hayley Crawford said excellent team work led to all three being swiftly arrested in a wooded area on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft and theft of a vehicle.

She said: "This incident saw a very quick approach by our response colleagues who were able to co-ordinate both the drone and the dog teams to the scene.

"It led to three suspects being arrested nearby who remain in custody while we carry out our investigation work.

“Nottinghamshire Police is committed to protecting the public and will use all necessary resources to ensure it stays that way.

"The force takes any incidents of dangerous driving very seriously and will take proactive action against any drivers seen to be committing such offences.