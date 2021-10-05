Man given injunction which bans him from visiting mother's home in Carlton-in-Lindrick

Craig Taylor, of Kingston Road, was given an anti-social behaviour injunction at Mansfield County Court last month which prevents him from entering an exclusion zone that borders Kingston Road, Knaton Road and Long Lane.

Taylor had been accused of harassing and threatening his mother, Julie Taylor in person, by phone and on social media, in a bid to extort money from her that is suspected to have funded a substance misuse habit.

Deputy District Judge Morris granted the injunction after hearing written evidence from witnesses including Ms Taylor, who said she no longer felt safe in her own home and that she was unable to see her grandchildren for fear of her son visiting her home and causing distress.

Cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Julie Leigh, said: “No-one should be made to feel unsafe in their own home and we are pleased that the courts supported our application for this injunction.

"I’d like to thank Ms Taylor and a number of other witnesses for providing the evidence which undoubtedly helped to secure this result.

"Having faith in the system and seeing it through has ensured that should Taylor attempt to cause further anguish and anxiety to his family and residents in this area, there will be consequences to his actions.”

Taylor, whether by himself or by instructing or encouraging or allowing any other person, must not engage in conduct which is capable of causing harassment alarm or distress to residents living at an address in Long Lane, Carlton in Lindrick.

This clause includes but is not limited to shouting, swearing, fighting, violence and threats of violence.

He must also not enter or remain upon the areas outlined as an exclusion zone and contact Julie Taylor directly or indirectly.

If he breaches any of the restrictions then he could be arrested.