A 56-year-old man was driving along Babworth Road, near Retford when he lost control, hit two vehicles including a marked police car on Saturday afternoon.

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs following the incident which happened at around 3.50pm on October 2.

He has since been released under investigation.

The injured police officer remains in hospital having treatment for his injuries, which are thought not to be life-threatening or altering.

Another officer and the driver of the second car which was hit were shaken, but uninjured.

The road was closed at its junction with Sutton Lane and Straight Mile while emergency services were at the scene, opening several hours later at around 10pm.

Chief Inspector Chris Sullivan, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “An officer is currently at hospital following the incident and we continue to be in contact with him and support him through this.

"Another officer and member of the public were thankfully uninjured but we understand the impact such an experience can have, and we continue to make enquiries and establish the circumstances around what happened.