Man due in court charged with fuel theft on A1 near Worksop

The officer was driving north along the A1 near Ranby when he noticed a suspicious looking van parked in a layby directly behind a lorry.

After turning back to investigate at around 8.30pm on Wednesday December 22 he stopped and arrested a suspect.

In response to an increasing number of fuel thefts from HGV vehicles, Nottinghamshire Police launched a wide-ranging proactive policing operation last year.

The theft happened on the A1 near Ranby.

Operation Magna has included the deployment of a covert ‘capture lorry’ to gather evidence, and has also been used to improve recognition of offences by officers.

Detective Sergeant Adam Cooper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We know that this kind of offence can have a significant impact on hard-working local businesses, and we have worked hard over the last couple of years to understand and address the problem.

"This was a great bit of work by the officer involved and our investigation is continuing.”

Mark Gibbard, aged 44, has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle.