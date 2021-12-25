The presents, which had been wrapped and put into bags ready to go under the tree on Christmas Eve for their two children, were stolen in the early hours of Tuesday morning December 21.

The family, who live in Manvers Street, Worksop, has now been left inundated with presents, vouchers and money from kind-hearted members of the public and businesses so they have something to open and celebrate this Christmas.

Mum Samantha, 36, said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to the public, businesses, small local charities and even a church that have all helped us.

The Worksop community came together to support a family who were devastated after a robbery left them with no Christmas presents.

“I can’t thank you all enough for all the kindness and support and generosity you have shown to us.

“We thought Christmas was well and truly cancelled for us but the support has been amazing. People have been little elves for us and it’s absolutely lovely.

“You don’t expect it as we’re just ordinary, normal everyday people.

“Thank you to everyone, it’s so overwhelming.”

Inspector Neil Bellamy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The enormous generosity of the public has been so heart-warming to see.

“We understand that burglaries can have such a huge impact on people both emotionally and financially and seeing members of the public, officers and businesses come together to buy presents and offer vouchers to the family is fantastic.

“It’s amazing to see people coming together to support this family and give them a Christmas and presents for them all and especially for their children to open on the most festive day of the year.

“I would like to personally say a huge thank you to every single person who has donated gifts, money and vouchers to the family and to everyone who has left messages of support. It’s so lovely to see.”