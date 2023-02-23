Man charged following break-in at restaurant near Worksop where cash and booze were stolen

Jonathan Blundell, aged 34, of Yew Tree Road, Ollerton, was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday February 23) charged with one count of burglary.

The break-in was reported to police at around 9.50am on Sunday, February 19, when staff at the Bella Vita restaurant, in Main Street, Ollerton, discovered a window had been smashed overnight.

A till, cash jar and bottles of spirits had been stolen in the raid.

Detective Sergeant Ben Skellern, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers have carried out a detailed investigation following this incident and I’m pleased we have quickly charged a suspect.

“Burglary can have a serious impact on businesses, both financially, and emotionally for the hard-working staff who are impacted by the offence. No one should have to come into work to discover their place of work has been broken into.

"The force treats burglary very seriously, with teams dedicated to preventing and investigating incidents as well as putting suspects before the courts at the earliest opportunity.”

Blundell has also been charged with criminal damage and threatening behaviour in relation to an incident at the Costcutter supermarket, in Whitewater Road, Ollerton, on 13 February.