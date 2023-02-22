Police release image of Worksop man after assault left victim in hospital with serious injuries

The attack took place in Victoria Square, Worksop, at around 3.30am on 12 February.

A passer-by took the victim to hospital and he is now being treated at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Detectives now want to speak to 43-year-old Craig Rose, pictured, in relation to the incident.

Police want to speak to Craig Rose

They have warned members of the public not to approach him.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I would urge people to call police immediately if you see this man as he is wanted in connection with a very serious offence.

"We are keen to track down Rose as soon as possible and would appreciate the help of the public.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.”