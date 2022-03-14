Man charged after he was seen trying car doors in Worksop

Daniel Kirkwood, aged 34, of Prince Charles Road, Worksop has been charged with vehicle interference.

It comes after officers from Nottinghamshire Police on nearby patrol responded to a call from a concerned resident and within minutes had arrested Kirkwood in Mount Avenue, Worksop at around 5.15am on Sunday March 6.

Kirkwood has been released on bail and is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on April 5.

Daniel Kirkwood was arrested in Mount Avenue, Worksop. Credit: Google Maps

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This was a great example of on-the-spot policing by our officers who were on scene within minutes after the incident was called in.

“It is important that the public continue to report any concerns they may have to us by either calling 101 or speaking to one of our officers patrolling in the area.

"Thanks to reports made by members of the public we have been able to charge a man in connection with this incident.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who called us to report their suspicions and I hope this gives them reassurance that we treat any concerns raised to us seriously and will act as quickly as we can.”