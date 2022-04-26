Man charged after chocolate stolen in break-in at Worksop town centre shop

A man has been arrested after a break-in at a shop in Worksop town centre where chocolates were taken.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 9:49 am
Clintons in Bridge Street, in Worksop town centre.

Officers were called to Clintons in Bridge Street, at 6.45pm on Thursday evening.

Several boxes of chocolate had been taken from the shop.

Gary Perkins, aged 36, of Monmouth Road, Worksop, has since been charged with burglary and criminal damage.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning and was remanded into custody.

Read More

Read More
Name for new school in Dinnington is announced as aerial picture shows construct...

Inspector Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These kinds of commercial burglaries can have a big impact on local businesses who are faced with increased costs as a result.

“I am pleased we have now arrested and charged a suspect in this case within 24 hours.”

Message from editor, Sam Jackson: The Worksop Guardian is full of local news, features and sport plus great columnists, puzzles pages and much more. Save up to 20% off the cover price of the Worksop Guardian by taking out a print subscription by clicking here or calling 0330 123 5950 (Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm)