Man charged after chocolate stolen in break-in at Worksop town centre shop

Clintons in Bridge Street, in Worksop town centre.

Officers were called to Clintons in Bridge Street, at 6.45pm on Thursday evening.

Several boxes of chocolate had been taken from the shop.

Gary Perkins, aged 36, of Monmouth Road, Worksop, has since been charged with burglary and criminal damage.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning and was remanded into custody.

Inspector Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These kinds of commercial burglaries can have a big impact on local businesses who are faced with increased costs as a result.

“I am pleased we have now arrested and charged a suspect in this case within 24 hours.”