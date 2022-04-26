Elements Academy is being built on the former Dinnington College site and is on course to open in September.

It will be the only one of its kind in the borough and will meet the growing need for specialist provision, underlining Rotherham Council’s on-going commitment to bolster places for children with special educational needs and meet increasing demand.

Social, emotional and mental health, or SEMH, issues can include a diagnosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, attachment issues, a diagnosed mental illness such as depression or anxiety and sometimes includes mental health issues experienced by children and young people with autism spectrum conditions.

An aerial view of the new Elements Academy, in Dinnington.

The name was selected from a shortlist of four drawn-up by staff, stakeholders and students who will be attending the new school.

The suggestion of ‘Elements’ first came from students and staff at the Rowan Centre, who felt it represented the recognition of all the different qualities that the school will bring together to support young people to be able to achieve success.

A week-long online poll for people to select their preferred name attracted more than 730 votes.

Ethos Academy Trust was appointed to run the new 125-child school last month.

Trust chief executive, Jayne Foster said: ‘We are delighted with the name of Elements Academy for the new school.

"In particular, we are thrilled that the chosen name was the first choice for many of the pupils and staff who will be part of the academy.’

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, councillor Victoria Cusworth, said: “A lot of hard work and investment has gone in to creating this new specialist provision, so it’s exciting to see everything coming together, with the building work now almost complete, a highly-regarded free school provider on board and now a new name."‘Elements’ is a great name, which perfectly describes the way the new school will bring together the local community, other schools, parents, carers and professionals, with the common aim of supporting our children and young people to flourish, academically, socially and emotionally.

“We want Rotherham to be a great place to grow up, where all children and young people are safe, valued, able to enjoy their lives and achieve their aspirations. Addressing children’s mental health needs is a key element of that agenda.”

Demolition and adaptation work in Dinnington to prepare for the new school began in November.

Students from Newman School have been based at the Dinnington campus site in separate buildings since November 2021, having moved from the main school site in Whiston as part of an increase in school places to meet demand.

The transfer of the upper school students to Dinnington is allowing for the redevelopment of the upper school buildings at Newman to take place whilst the remaining pupils can continue to attend at the existing lower school site.