A man is believed to have forced his way into a house after group of men turned up at the property in Dock Road.

Police believe the man hit one of the men inside the house with a metal pole, before there was a struggle outside and the man was hit again.

The assault happened in Dock Road, Worksop on Tuesday August 17.

He sustained a broken nose and bruised rib and attended hospital for treatment.

Officers were called to the incident at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Two men, aged 22 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Stuart Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This report is of an awful assault which has left a man injured and we are treating the incident extremely seriously.

“Officers have since made two arrests in connection with the incident and we would reassure the public that we believe those thought to be involved are known to each other and that there is no wider risk.

“We do, however, understand that this may be worrying for local residents and we would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to their local policing team.

“Our enquiries into this incident continue and we would encourage anyone with information to report this to police as soon as possible.”